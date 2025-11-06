SJVN completes successful trials of 660 MW Uni-I at Buxar thermal power project

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) State-run power giant SJVN Ltd on Thursday announced the successful completion of the trial run of the 660 MW Unit-1 of its Buxar Thermal Power Project.

SJVN Chairman & Managing Director Bhupender Gupta in a statement said that the 660 MW Unit-1 of the 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar successfully completed its 72-hour trial run operation on 5th November 2025.

With the successful completion of the trial run, the company is now all set for Commercial Operation of this unit, he said.

The 1320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project, being implemented by SJVN Thermal Private Limited (STPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN, is based on supercritical technology, ensuring higher efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

Once fully commissioned, the project will generate approximately 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually, contributing significantly towards meeting the nation’s growing power demand. PTI KKS KKS MR