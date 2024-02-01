SJVN Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur takes addl charge of Chairman & Managing Director

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday said its Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur has taken the additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Kapur has marked a historic milestone as the first female to lead any hydro Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) within the Indian power sector, according to a statement.

Prior to this, she made history in 2018 as the first full-time female Director in SJVN and when she joined SJVN in 1992 she was the first female Personnel Officer to join the company, it said.

Kapur, who is holding the charge of Director (Personnel), has assumed the additional charge of Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, the company said in the statement.

Further, the company said while assuming the charge, Kapur expressed gratitude to all the previous CMDs for their exemplary leadership and bringing SJVN to its current eminence.

With more than 31 years of dedicated services in SJVN, she has an all-round experience in the fields of human resources, civil construction and civil contracts.

With her invaluable experience in human resources, Kapur has been instrumental in formulating policies, defining standard operating procedures and spearheading wage settlement with unions, it said.

She has led the company to the prestigious 'Great Place To Work' list in January 2024. PTI KKS SHW SHW