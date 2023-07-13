SJVN employees to deposit Rs 55-lakh aid to CM Relief Fund in Himachal

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) SJVN Ltd on Thursday said its employees will extend a financial aid of Rs 55 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Himachal Pradesh, parts of which have been ravaged by incessant rainfall, leading to heavy floods.

The employees of SJVN are voluntarily donating their one day's salary to CM Relief Fund amounting to about Rs 55 lakh, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

"Himachal Pradesh is in the grip of the worst floods in recent times, which has brought lives to a standstill with thousands stranded in remote corners. Heavy rains & cloud bursts have triggered flooding, landslides, home and bridge collapses which have severely disrupted access even to basic amenities. SJVN will always remain in the forefront in assisting the government’s efforts in flood relief measures," he said. PTI ABI TRB MR