SJVN gets letter of intent for project worth over Rs 13,000 cr in Mizoram

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Thursday said it has received a letter of intent for allotment of the 2,400 MW pumped storage project worth over Rs 13,947 crore on a nomination basis by the Mizoram government.

In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed within three months between SJVN and the Mizoram government, as per the Letter of Intent (LoI).

The company has received the LoI from the Mizoram government for allotment of the Darzo Lui Pumped Storage Project through the MoU route on a nomination basis, according to a statement.

This is the first project of the company in Mizoram, the statement said.

With an installed capacity of 2,400 MW, the pumped storage project has been proposed across Darzo Nallah, a tributary of Tuipui river.

The estimated cost of the project on completion is Rs 13,947.50 crore, including IDC (interest during construction) and financing costs at the April 2023 price level.

The project envisages the utilisation of available gross heads of upper and lower reservoirs of 770 metres.

The upper reservoir is proposed on a minor stream of Hnahchanglui Nallah in Koladyne Tuipui river near South Vanlaiphai village of Hnahthial district.

The lower reservoir is proposed in Darzo Nallah around 5.5 km upstream of the confluence with Tuipui river near Vertek village.