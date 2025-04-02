SJVN Green Energy begins 241.77MW commercial electricity supply from Bikaner solar project

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said that the Phase-1 of the 1,000-MW Bikaner Solar power project, being set up by its arm SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), has started commercial power supply.

The Phase-1 has started 241.77 MW commercial electricity supply, and the project is slated for full commissioning by September 30, 2025, a company statement said.

SJVN Green Energy achieved Commercial Operation Date (COD) of 241.77 MW capacity in Phase-I of the 1,000 MW Bikaner solar power project on Wednesday, the statement said.

Upon completion of the project, SGEL will supply solar power to three states -- Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

The solar project, located in Bikaner district of Rajasthan, is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) Scheme – Phase II, Tranche III of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India.

The Project is being implemented under the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) mode, thereby providing a significant impetus to the Government’s Make in India initiative and bolstering the indigenous solar manufacturing sector.

SJVN looks to become a 25,000 MW company by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.