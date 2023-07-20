SJVN inks pacts to supply 300 MW clean energy to two companies

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) SJVN Green Energy has inked pacts to supply 200 MW solar power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) and 100 MW wind energy to SECI at an estimated cost of Rs 1,950 crore.

The development cost of the 200 MW ground mounted solar project in Maharashtra is around Rs 1,200 crore, a BSE filing said.

SJVN Green, a subsidiary of state-owned SJVN, bagged the project at a tariff of Rs 2.90 per unit through competitive bidding process in an e-reverse auction organized by MSEDCL.

The project, expected to be commissioned in December 2024, would generate 456 MU in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10,481 MUs (million units), it said.

The development cost of the 100 MW wind project to be supplied to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), is Rs 750 crore. The project was at the rate of Rs 2.90 per unit on build-own-and-operate basis through an e-reverse auction.

It is expected to be commissioned in March 2025 and would generate 289.27 MUs in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 7,231.75 MUs.

Commissioning of these projects is expected to reduce 8,67,916 tonne of carbon emission.