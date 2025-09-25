SJVN looks to spend Rs 1,200 cr as capex in FY26

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) State-owned SJVN is looking to invest Rs 12,000 crore as capital expenditure on various projects in FY26 and generate 13,090 million units of electricity.

In a statement, the company said it achieved its highest-ever generation of 10,647 MU from all operational projects.

"For FY2025–26, SJVN has an MOU target of 13,090 MU generation and Rs 12,000 crore capex," the company said.

During the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the company has reported energy generation of 3,681.60 MU, recorded revenue of Rs 822.4 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 258.51 crore.

The 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station delivered record outputs, including the highest-ever quarterly generation of 3,450.98 MU, highest single-day generation of 39.572 MU and record monthly generation of 1,222.170 MU.

Similarly, 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station achieved its highest-ever monthly generation of 292.331 MU and clocked record quarterly generation of 955.616 MU, along with highest single-day generation of 11.023 MU.

The 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station surpassed its design energy and generated 316.40 MU in its first operational year. PTI ABI TRB