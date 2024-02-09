SJVN net profit falls 51 pc to Rs 139 cr in December quarter

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Friday reported an over 51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 138.97 crore in the December quarter, due to lower revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 287.42 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2022, according to a BSE filing.

Total income in the quarter declined to Rs 607.72 crore from Rs 711.24 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board of directors, in its meeting on Friday, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24. PTI KKS SHW