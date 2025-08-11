SJVN profit declines 36 pc to Rs 228 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday reported a 36 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 227.58 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 357.09 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

Total expenses rose to Rs 551.49 crore during the quarter from Rs 476.39 crore in the same period a year ago.

Deferred tax rose to Rs 79.46 crore in the quarter from Rs 21.26 crore year ago.

The company's total income increased to Rs 971.59 crore in the quarter from Rs 958.47 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI KKS TRB