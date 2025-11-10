SJVN Q2 net profit dips 30 pc to Rs 308 cr; company looks to raise Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) SJVN Ltd on Monday posted a 30 per cent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.80 crore in the September quarter, and announced a fundraising plan of Rs 1,000 crore.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 439.90 crore in the second quarter of the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

SJVN Ltd saw a total income of Rs 1,078.29 crore, down from Rs 1,108.43 crore in the July-September period of FY25.

During the quarter, total expenses mounted to Rs 658.47 crore, from Rs 528.88 crore in the same period a year ago.

SJVN said its board has also approved "raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crores through securitisation of balance future revenue/return on equity (ROE) of Natpha Jhakri Hydro Electric Project (1,500 MW) for achievement of target for FY 2025-26 under the National Monetization Pipelines." It also approved the appointment of Sipan Kumar Garg as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Garg has been serving as the Director (Finance) of THDC India Ltd since August 17, 2024. PTI ABI DRR