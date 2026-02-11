Business

SJVN Q3 profit jumps 51% to Rs 224 crore on higher revenue

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi (PTI): State-owned power producer SJVN Ltd on Wednesday posted nearly 51 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 224.31 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 148.75 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2024, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income of SVJN rose to Rs 1,124.47 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 760.76 crore in the year-ago period.

The board also approved the proposal of raising of funds up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of unsecured, rated, taxable, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative debentures on private placement basis.

The board also declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share for the financial year 2025- 26.

Shares of SJVN Ltd settled for the day at Rs 77.29, up 6.17 per cent from its previous close.

