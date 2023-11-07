SJVN receives nod from Uttarakhand Power Corporation for purchase of 200 MW solar power

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) State-owned SJVN Ltd on Tuesday said it has received a letter of intent from Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd (UPCL) for purchase of 200 MW green energy.

UPCL intends to purchase 200 MW power at a tariff of Rs 2.57 per unit from its 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project in Rajasthan, SJVN said in a statement.

"The company has received a Letter of Intent for purchase of 200 MW solar power from Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd. The solar project is being developed through SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Rajasthan under the CPSU Scheme, with viability gap funding support from Government of India," it said.

The power generated from the project will be used by government entities, either directly or through discoms.

The allocation of solar power from the project will be as per the power purchase agreement to be signed between SGEL and UPCL in the near future, the statement added. PTI ABI TRB