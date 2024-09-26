SJVN to develop pumped storage, floating solar projects in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Thursday inked 2 initial pacts with Maharashtra government for developing pumped storage and floating solar projects in the state with an investment of Rs 48,000 crore.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with Department of Water Resources of the Maharashtra government for development of five pumped storage projects (PSPs) of total capacity of 8100 MW.

The 8100 MW PSPs include 800 MW Kolmondapada, 1500 MW Sidgarh, 2000 MW Chornai, 1800 MW Baitarni and 2000 MW Jalvara, a company statement said.

The second pact was signed with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for development of a 505 MW floating solar project at lower Wardha Dam in the state. The project will be developed in two phases, the first phase being of 100 MW.

The projects will generate about 8,400 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

The MoUs were signed in Mumbai in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.