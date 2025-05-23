SJVN to supply 200 MW power to DVC from hydro project in Nepal

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) State-owned SJVN will supply 200 MW power to Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) from its 900 MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project in Nepal.

The Power Sale Agreement with DVC was signed on Friday in the presence of SJVN CMD Bhupender Gupta and DVC Executive Director Sanjeev Srivastava, SJVN said in a statement .

The 900 MW Arun-III Hydro Electric Project is being developed by SJVN in Sankhuwasabha district of Nepal through its fully-owned subsidiary SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC).

On commissioning, the project will generate 900 MW of clean energy and is expected to play a vital role in meeting the nation’s growing power demands.

The project is expected to be commissioned by FY 2027-28.

SAPDC is a significant collaboration between India and Nepal which aims to enhance regional energy security and boost economic development through sustainable hydro power generation in Arun River Basin. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU