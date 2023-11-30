SJVN's 60 MW Naitwar Mori hydroelectric project fully commercially operational

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN on Thursday said it has made the 60 MW Naitwar Mori hydroelectric project fully operational commercially, as the second unit of the project of 30 MW began supplying electricity to the national power grid.

Advertisment

"Company has successfully synchronised the Second Unit of 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) with the National Grid," a regulatory filing said.

NMHEP is a run-of-the-river project with two generating units of 30 MW each, and the first unit has already started generating power commercially since the 24th of this month, it added.

It is located on River Tons, a major tributary of Yamuna in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand.

Advertisment

The project will generate 265.5 million units of electricity annually. The company has constructed a 37 km 220 KV transmission line for the evacuation of power from Naitwar Mori HEP -- from Bainol to Snail.

After the commissioning of the project, 12 per cent free electricity will be supplied to Uttarakhand as royalty.

In addition, each project-affected family will be provided with an amount equivalent to the cost of 100 units of electricity per month for ten years.

Advertisment

The project will usher in an era of overall development of the area, with infrastructure development and generation of direct and indirect employment.

Treading on the path of impeccable progress, the company, a leading power CPSU, is dedicated to contributing to the energy goals of the central government, it stated.

It has set a mission of 12,000 MW by 2026 and shared vision of 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040.