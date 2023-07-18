SJVN's two plants in Himachal Pradesh produce 50.498 million units of power in single day

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Power producer SJVN has achieved record single-day generation of 50.498 million units from two hydro power stations in Himachal Pradesh, the company's CMD Nand Lal Sharma said on Tuesday.

The 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) achieved a new milestone of 39.527 MU of power generation, surpassing its previous record of 39.526 MU on August 29, 2022.

The Rampur Hydro Power Station (Rampur HPS) achieved 10.971 MU of power generation, breaking its previous record of 10.954 MU on July 16, 2023, Sharma said in a statement.

Both plants recorded their respective highest power generation levels on July 17.

"SJVN has established a new all time high record of 50.498 MU in single day power generation from its two flagship hydro power stations in Himachal Pradesh," Sharma said.

The milestone is the result of efficient management, optimum operation and maintenance practices as well as proper repair and maintenance of the project components which has contributed in achieving maximum efficiency and productivity, he said.

Total generation from all the operational solar and wind power stations of SJVN in the June quarter stood at 101.051 MU, which is 73.04 per cent higher what was generated in the year-ago period. PTI ABI RAM