SK Finance Q1 net profit rises 30 pc to Rs 87.59 cr

Mumbai, Sep 4 (PTI) Non-banking financial company SK Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a 30 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 87.59 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal, aided by higher disbursements and income growth.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 67.42 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year.

Its total income increased to Rs 652 crore in the Q1 FY26, as against Rs 540 crore in the year-ago period, SK Finance said in a statement.

The firm's assets under management expanded by 23 per cent to Rs 13,668 crore as on June 30, 2025, compared with Rs 11,141 crore a year earlier.

Disbursements during the quarter grew by 16 per cent to Rs 2,147 crore from Rs 1,856 crore in the same period last year.

The Jaipur-based SK Finance said it has demonstrated steady growth in revenue and profit, while maintaining stable asset quality and strong capitalisation.

SK Finance's Managing Director & CEO Rajendra Kumar Setia said, "SK Finance continues to focus on asset quality, portfolio diversification, and operational efficiencies. We are confident about sustainable growth underpinned by robust capital and prudent underwriting".

Setia further stated: "We are exploring growth opportunities in underserved segments and geographies." Founded in 1994, SK Finance primarily serves small traders, transporters, MSMEs, and underserved borrowers in rural and semi-urban areas, with a focus on commercial vehicle, car, and MSME lending segments. PTI HG MR