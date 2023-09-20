Skanda Aerospace opens aerospace gears and gear box manufacturing facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Aerospace gear manufacturing company Skanda Aerospace Technology Pvt Ltd has inaugurated a state-of-the-art gear and gear box manufacturing facility here, a company release on Tuesday said.

SATPL is a collaborative effort between Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools, Hyderabad and Rave Gears LLC, Texas, USA.

Telangana government's Principal Secretary (IT and I&C) Jayesh Ranjan and other dignitaries were present at the inauguration of the facility, a release said.

Expressing delight at the inauguration, Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director of Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools said the factory's inauguration marks a significant step toward reinforcing India's aerospace and defence capabilities and contributing to the nation's self-reliance in crucial sectors.

SATPL, recognised for its AS 9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certifications, specialises in "high precision CNC and complex aerospace gear manufacturing", focusing primarily on the global aerospace engine and gear markets.

What distinguishes Skanda's new facility is its incorporation of world-class gear grinding machines, a testament to the company's aspiration to contribute to the Indian defence sector's growth, the release said.

"Skanda's innovative approach to aerospace gear manufacturing aligns harmoniously with India's aspirations in the defence and aviation sectors. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the positive impact of this facility on both local and global aerospace industries," the release quoted Jayesh Ranjan as saying. PTI SJR SJR ANE