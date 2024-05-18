SKF India launches truck activation campaign to aid CV mechanics

Chennai: SKF India, an automotive industrial engineered solutions provider, has launched its commercial vehicle campaign - "Install Confidence, Install SKF" aimed at serving commercial vehicle mechanics, the company said.

The objective of the campaign is to create awareness about SKF Commercial Vehicle products, demonstrating their pivotal role in the lives of mechanics engaged in the commercial vehicle industry.

A truck as part of the campaign, would engage with the mechanic community on Saturday in Chennai after which it would visit mechanics in Tiruchirappalli and Madurai, a company statement said here.

"At SKF we acknowledge our responsibility to the industries we serve. The SKF Truck Activation Campaign represents a significant step towards bridging the gap between manufacturers and mechanics, fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the automotive aftermarket industry" said SKF Automotive India and Southeast Asia Director Alagesan Thasari.

The uniquely designed truck would be showcasing SKF offerings for CVs to the mechanics, educating them on the SKF Mechanic Partnership programme. It would also serve as a hub for knowledge exchange and skill development, equipping them with the latest trends in the industry.