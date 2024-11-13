SKF India Q2 profit rises 5 pc to Rs 94.32 cr

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Auto parts maker SKF India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone profit after tax to Rs 94.32-crore in the July--September quarter, according to an exchange filing.

The Indian arm of the Swedish auto components maker had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 90.22 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations in the second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 1,244.23 crore against Rs 1,125.21 crore in the year-ago period, it said. PTI IAS MR MR