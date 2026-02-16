SKF India to invest Rs 653 cr to set up new plant in Pune

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) SKF India (Industrial) on Monday said it will invest Rs 653 crore to set up a new manufacturing plant in Pune.

Likely to be ready by 2030, the facility earmarks a significant step in further strengthening the company's advanced manufacturing footprint in India, reinforcing its long-term commitment to digitalisation, sustainability, and resilient supply chains, the company said in a statement.

"The planned 'Factory of the Future' in Pune reflects our conviction that India's manufacturing moment is now, and SKF India Industrial intends to lead it from the front," Sujeeth Pai, Director- Manufacturing Operations, for India, Southeast Asia and Middle East (ISEAM), SKF India (Industrial), said.

The move will enable the company to deepen its support across critical industries -- including energy, railways, metals & mining, and other heavy industries -- by enabling faster response times, and deeper localisation at a time when India is rapidly emerging as a global hub for advanced manufacturing, it added. PTI MSS BAL BAL