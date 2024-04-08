Skill development plays crucial role in setting up efficient logistics: DPIIT

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Capacity building and skill development play a crucial role in establishing efficient and cost-effective logistics and infrastructure systems, an official statement said on Monday.

Speaking at a workshop in Vadodara, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted on integrating logistics and infrastructure development courses into the curriculum of Central Training Institutes (CTIs), State Administrative Training Institutes (ATIs).

It would help officers to better prepare to tackle the complexities of infrastructure development, enhance logistical efficiencies, and contribute significantly to India's economic growth and development agenda.

As part of efforts to strengthen India's logistics and infrastructure sectors, the DPIIT, in collaboration with Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) in Vadodara, Gujarat, organised the workshop.

The workshop was organised with the objective of integrating the principles of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) and the National Logistics Policy (NLP) into the educational curriculum and training of CTIs and State ATIs.

The workshop aimed to provide a common platform for brainstorming on the pedagogical strategies, curriculum development, and the integration of real-world logistics and infrastructure challenges into administrative training discourse of government officials.

Logistics Human Resource Development and Capacity Building is one of the important action items identified under the National Logistics Policy (NLP).

Government officials at all levels have a critical role to play in the successful implementation of the PMGS-NMP and NLP.

To widely propagate the essential principles of the PM GatiShakti, various measures have been undertaken so far, one of which is onboarding of CTIs and ATIs to institutionalise and regularise training and capacity building of government officials on PMGS-NMP principles. PTI RR TRB