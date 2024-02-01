Advertisment
#Business

Skill India Mission trained, upskilled 1.4 cr youth: Nirmala Sitharaman

NewsDrum Desk
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament House in New Delhi

New Delhi: As many as 1.4 crore youth were trained and upskilled under the Skill India Mission, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting the interim Budget on Thursday.

The mission focuses on skilling, re-skilling and upskilling through short-term and long-term training programmes.

Under the mission, the government, through more than 20 central ministries/departments, is implementing various skill development schemes across the country.

She also said there is a macro-economic stability and the country's economy is doing well.

The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP, governance, development and performance, she added.

