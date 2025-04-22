Skill ministry, Microsoft collaborate to launch AI Careers for Women initiative

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Microsoft to launch AI Careers for Women -- a skilling initiative aimed at empowering women in higher education institutions to pursue careers in artificial intelligence.

This strategic collaboration seeks to bridge the gender gap in emerging tech by equipping women with industry-aligned AI skills, enabling them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy and become active contributors to India's innovation-led growth, the ministry stated.

As part of this collaboration, Microsoft will provide 240-hour training curriculum under AI skilling and Innovation framework for women, aligned to the industry standards, and developed in consultation with the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

The training will be delivered in a hub and spoke model in partnership with the state government departments for higher education, across a network of 30 Centre of Excellence -- Hubs, and 150 educational institutions -- spokes, in Tier-II and Tier-III towns across six states.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, said this initiative exemplifies how government and industry can come together to shape an inclusive and future-ready workforce.

"Our partnership with Microsoft underlines the ministry's commitment to expanding opportunities for women in emerging tech fields like AI. By embedding this programme within credit-linked university curricula and aligning it with the National Education Policy (NEP), we're reimagining 21st-century learning -- making it flexible, interdisciplinary, and deeply rooted in industry needs," said the minister.

Empowering young women with in-demand digital skills will not only transform individual careers but also accelerate the nation's journey toward a more equitable and innovation-driven economy, he added.