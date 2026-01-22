Skill ministry, World Economic Forum to launch Skills Accelerator in India

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), will launch and implement a Skills Accelerator in India, a platform aimed at identifying, scaling and accelerating innovative solutions and public-private partnerships to address critical skills gaps in the workforce.

The Accelerator will support efforts to strengthen India's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) ecosystem by ensuring closer alignment between skilling initiatives and the evolving demands of industry and the global economy, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

In a major step towards deepening multilateral cooperation in skill development and vocational training in India, the ministry has signed an agreement with the WEF towards this collaboration.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayant Chaudhary said the formalisation of the India Skills Accelerator, in partnership with the WEF, marks a key milestone in building a future-ready and globally competitive workforce.

"By bringing government, industry and education together, the initiative strengthens coordinated action to address current and emerging skill gaps, enable outcome-based skill financing and promote lifelong learning and alignment with global labour-market demand," the minister said.