Skill ministry's Budget allocation sees sharp rise to Rs 9,886 cr

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The government on Sunday proposed a Rs 9,885.80 crore budget for the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for the next fiscal beginning April 1, a sharp increase from the allocation made for 2025-26.

As per the Budget 2026-27 document, the allocation for the Ministry during the current fiscal stood at Rs 2,703.54 crore (Revised Estimate), down from Rs 6,100 crore in the Budget Estimate (BE).

The majority of the Skill Ministry's Budget allocation of Rs 9,886 crore has been allocated for the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM SETU), a centrally sponsored scheme, has been provided with Rs 6,140.50 crore.

Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary termed the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "Yuva Shakti-driven" and anchored in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"A defining feature of this Budget is its decisive commitment to skill development and human capital. The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has received a 62 per cent increase in allocation, with the budget rising from Rs 6,100 crore (BE) to Rs 9,885.80 crore, affirming the government's resolve to place skills at the centre of economic transformation," said the minister.

From National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned programmes and caregiver training to modernised textile skilling, sports ecosystems and industry-linked pathways, this Budget creates a seamless bridge from education to employment and entrepreneurship, preparing youth to lead in manufacturing, services, technology and the care economy, he said.

The minister also welcomed the renewed emphasis on the services sector, including healthcare, medical value tourism, AVGC, design, IT and hospitality, recognising that India's growth will be powered as much by skills and services as by infrastructure.

Continued public capital expenditure is expected to crowd in private investment and expand opportunities across Tier-II and Tier-III cities.