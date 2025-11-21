Skilled workforce crucial for India's evolving stainless steel industry: Abhyuday Jindal

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Skilled workforce is crucial to meet the evolving needs of the stainless steel sector which is expected to grow 9 per cent annually in the next 5 years, an industry executive said on Friday.

The industry stands at the threshold of a major transformation driven by accelerated demand and rapid innovation, Abhyuday Jindal, the MD of Jindal Stainless, said.

Jindal said his company aims to train 5 lakh MSME fabricators over the next few years as the need for a skilled and future-ready workforce has become extremely crucial.

"The stainless steel industry has grown at a CAGR of about 9 per cent over the last 5 years and is projected to grow at a similar annual rate over the next 4-5 years, driven by the growth of key sectors," he said.

Stainless Academy, an initiative aligned with government's Make in India and Skill India, Jindal Stainless has trained and educated over 60,000 MSME fabricators and engineering students through specialised programmes and sessions on the sector, Jindal said.

"As the demand for stainless steel grows across sectors, we must equip the complete workforce in the stainless ecosystem with the necessary skills to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Stainless Academy is designed to enable a future-ready workforce that can lead the way in global industrial growth," he said.

Jindal Stainless is the country's largest stainless steel making company.