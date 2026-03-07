Skills minister Jayant Chaudhary among winners of India-UK Achievers awards in UK

London, Mar 7 (PTI) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary has been named among the winners of the 2026 India-UK Achievers awards, a prestigious honour bestowed upon pathbreaking Indians who have studied at a UK institution.

Chaudhary, who studied at the London School of Economics (LSE), was one of seven Outstanding Achievers unveiled by the National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) at its annual conference in London last week, held in collaboration with the British government and higher education partners.

“International students from India positively impact our world-class higher education sector, economy, and society as a whole and become global ambassadors for the UK. India remains a key education partner under the new strategy," said Baroness Jacqui Smith, UK Universities Minister.

The other “Outstanding Achievers” for the Class of 2026 included Karan Gokani, a Cambridge-educated chef, author and co-founder of the internationally acclaimed Hoppers restaurant group; Rajesh Talwar, a global policy author who has worked with the United Nations across three continents.

Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder of the Ujala Cygnus healthcare network operating 26 hospitals across India; Niti Paul, executive advisor and founder of MohPra Advisory with global leadership experience across financial institutions.

Dr Arun Prasad, pioneering robotic surgeon credited with performing the world’s first robotic mini gastric bypass; and Aditya Tiwari, author, speaker and disability inclusion advocate recognised for his work advancing social impact and inclusive leadership.

"The India-UK Achievers programme was created to recognise the extraordinary global impact of Indians who have studied in the UK," said Sanam Arora, Chair of NISAU and Founder of the Achievers Honours.

"The Class of 2026 reflects the scale of that influence — from ministers and political leaders to scientists, entrepreneurs and cultural innovators. Their journeys show how education continues to power the living bridge between India and the UK and produce leaders who are shaping the future of both nations," she said.

NISAU is an umbrella body representing students and alumni of Indian origin in the UK, combining grassroots support and wellbeing of international students with its convening power across parliamentarians, the education sector and diaspora communities.

The group’s annual celebration also showcased organisations supporting international student mobility, with education services provider IDP Education receiving the inaugural Agent of the Year Award and the University of Roehampton Desi Society being conferred the Best Student Society honour.

The honours also recognised emerging political voices shaping India’s democratic discourse, including Anish Gawande, National Spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) and a Rhodes Scholar, and Oxford alum Dharanidharan Selvam, National Spokesperson of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). PTI AK AMS