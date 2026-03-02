SkillsCapital launches DeepSAP AI platform for SAP talent intelligence

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) SkillsCapital on Monday announced the launch of DeepSAP, a deeptech, AI-native SAP Talent Intelligence platform, as the startup expects to reach a USD 2 million run rate in the current quarter.

SkillsCapital has already deployed SAP consultants through its platform to leading global system integrators such as IBM, Accenture, DXC, NTT DATA, Capgemini, and EY, the company said in a statement. It achieved a USD 1 million run rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

DeepSAP is designed to help global enterprises, system integrators, and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) identify, assess, and deploy delivery-ready SAP talent with higher confidence, speed, and predictability, it stated.

At the core of DeepSAP is a custom large language model (LLM) trained on insights from 24,000-plus SAP consultant profiles, expanded into over one million curated SAP data points, and evaluated across 200-plus SAP-specific parameters.

"DeepSAP is not a matching engine — it's a deeptech system trained on real SAP delivery data," said Pawan Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at SkillsCapital. "We've encoded the patterns behind successful SAP programs and turned that intelligence into a platform enterprises can trust."