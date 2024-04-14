Advertisment
SkillsCapital launches platform to connect tech professionals with global job opportunities

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Technology startup SkillsCapital has launched a programme to connect technology and SAP professionals, mainly from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with global job opportunities, a statement said on Sunday.

The NCR-based startup has introduced AI-powered Talent Cloud, which allows companies across the world to access technology talent for their projects remotely, SkillsCapital said.

The startup has created a talent pool of more than 14,000 technology and SAP professionals, which are available for various projects, it added.

SAP is a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

Talent Cloud, which uses AI-based algorithms for streamlining talent identification, evaluation and matching processes, reduces significantly the time to hire for companies, SkillsCapital said.

The platform helps develop technology talent in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and provides high-profile work opportunities in underserved regions of the country.

"SkillsCapital is committed to catalysing Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India as burgeoning skills hubs, driving inclusive economic growth and fostering talent development.

"With our integrated approach, we are not just building a platform, we are shaping the future of work and propelling India towards becoming the skill capital of the world," Charu Agarwal, Chief Talent Officer at SkillsCapital, said. PTI RR BAL BAL BAL

