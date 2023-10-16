Skipper bags new orders worth Rs 588 crore in India, abroad

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Skipper Ltd has bagged fresh orders worth Rs 588 crore in the domestic and international markets.

While its T&D (transmission and distribution) business has bagged contracts worth Rs 468 crore in India, the company has received another Rs 120-crore T&D orders in the international markets, Skipper said in a statement.

Sharan Bansal, Director, Skipper Limited, said:,"The consistent order inflows in the T&D business have led to a total order inflow of Rs 1,803 crore, registering an impressive 200 per cent growth over last year till date. We expect the momentum to continue in T&D ordering in both domestic and international markets." Kolkata-based Skipper is one of the world's leading manufacturers of power transmission and distribution structures as well as telecom and railway structures. PTI ABI HVA