Skipper gets board approval to raise Rs 199 crore via rights issue

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Skipper Ltd on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to raise about Rs 199 crore through equity rights issue on partly-paid basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the board has approved the rights issue of 1,02,67,021 equity shares having a face value of Rs 1 each to eligible shareholders on a partly-paid basis for an amount aggregating to Rs 1,991.80 million (Rs 199.18 crore).

The issue price of Rs 194 apiece includes a premium of Rs 193 per share.

The company has set January 12 as the record date for the rights issue.

Kolkata-based Skipper is one of the leading companies in the power transmission and distribution and polymer segment. PTI ABI HVA