Skipper secures fresh orders worth Rs 924 cr

Kolkata, November 2 (PTI) Skipper Limited, a leading manufacturer of power transmission and distribution structures, telecom structures and polymer pipes products, Thursday announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 924 crore.

Advertisment

The orders comprise Rs 788 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for its domestic transmission and distribution business and Rs 136 crore from several others, including telecom projects.

"We are pleased with the new order inflows of Rs 924 crore from PGCIL and other customers. The consistent order inflows in the T&D business have led to a total order in-flow year-till-date of Rs 2,727 crore, registering an impressive about 220 per cent growth over that of the last year," company director Sharan Bansal said.

"Going forward, the marketplace looks exciting and ripe with opportunities. We are well-positioned to capture these opportunities and deliver continuous growth and value creation. A strong engineering order book and a robust bidding pipeline in excess of Rs 10,000 crores give us good visibility and confidence to achieve the desired growth and deliver up to your expectations," he added.

Skipper aims to double its revenue to Rs 4,000 crore in three years with a CAGR of 25 per cent. "We registered a topline of Rs 1,980 crore in FY23," he added. PTI BSM KK