Skoda Auto India clocks sales of 8,252 units in October

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Saturday reported sales of 8,252 units in October 2025, its highest-ever monthly sales.

The growth is driven by sub-4 metre SUV, the Kylaq, with steady demand for the Kodiaq, Skoda's flagship luxury 4x4, along with sustained contributions from the Kushaq and Slavia sedan, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

Between January and October 2025, Skoda Auto India said it sold 61,607 units, already beating its previous annual record of 53,721 cars sold in the calender year 2022.

"We began the year 2025 with the intent to significantly strengthen the brand and surge ahead in India. This milestone of our 'biggest sales ever' is a testament to the strength of purpose, clarity of vision and agility of execution, all of which are pivotal to our surge in India," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.