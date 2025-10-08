Skoda Auto India evaluating electric car launch with localised supplier base

Kolkata, Oct 8 (PTI) Skoda Auto India, part of the Volkswagen group, is evaluating the launch of electric car in the country with localised supplier base, an official said on Wednesday.

The company plans to enter the fast-growing Indian electric car market by 2027-28, according to the official. Skoda has a global portfolio of electric cars positioned in the premium segment.

"We are evaluating to launch the electric car in India during 2027-28 after setting up a localised supplier base. By this time, we will get the time to set up the supplier base, and the charging infrastructure would also develop", brand director of Skoda Auto India Ashis Gupta told reporters here.

He said that the electric car industry comprises 10 per cent to 12 per cent of the total segment and is growing very fast. By 2027-28, the right policy framework for electric cars would also be in place, Gupta said.

With four models in India, three sedans and one in the small SUV segment, Skoda Auto India has a market share of 1.7 per cent in terms of volume, Gupta said.

During the period January to September 2025, the company sold 53,000 units of the four models, he said. "The small SUV model helped Skoda Auto India to raise the market share substantially", he said.

The four models offered in India are Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiac.

Gupta said the lowering of the GST has brought in new customers. While the small SUV attracts a GST of 18 per cent and 40 per cent for the sedans.

He said that the company presently has 315 customer touchpoints across the country. Plans are there to raise them to 350 by 2025, with focus on the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Gupta said.

With its production base at Pune, the company exports its products to Middle East and Africa.

Gupta said the aim of the company is to maintain the market share and retain the number seven position as a car manufacturing company in the country. PTI dc RG