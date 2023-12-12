Skoda Auto India to increase prices from Jan 1

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Tuesday said it will hike the prices of its vehicles by around 2 per cent across its range from January 1 next year.

The price increase is owing to rising supply, input and operational costs, the company said in a statement.

The hike will be effective on the entire range of Skoda Auto India vehicles -- SUV Kushaq SUV, sedan Slavia sedan and premium SUV Kodiaq, it added.

These vehicles are priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 39.99 lakh.

Earlier in the day, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India also said it plans to hike prices by up to 2 per cent across the model range to offset the adverse impact of rising input and material costs from January 1, 2024.

Already, other manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda, Audi and BMW have announced plans to increase the prices of their vehicles in January. PTI RKL BAL BAL