Skoda Auto offers service support to cyclone-affected customers in TN

Chennai: Skoda Auto India has launched service support measures to customers affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.

The Czech carmaker said it offers free roadside assistance pickup and its service network was geared to provide priority service to customers.

"Skoda Auto India has issued the necessary standardized repair guidelines across dealerships and also deputed adequate manpower and spare parts," a company statement here said.

The manufacturers' service network has been activated to be in a state of preparation to cater to the heavy inflow of vehicles, the statement said.

"Customers can contact Skoda Roadside Assistance at 1800 209 4646" for prompt reach and response, the statement added.