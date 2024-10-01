Skoda Auto partners with coffee planters to directly supply Indian coffee in European markets

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) on Tuesday said it has partnered with coffee planters in Coorg, Karnataka to launch the ‘Curiosity Fuel' project, an initiative to supply Indian coffee directly in the European markets.

The company has supplied nearly 25 tonnes of Coorg coffee to its facilities across the Czech Republic, according to a statement.

India is the world's eighth-largest coffee producer with an export value of close to USD 1.25 billion.

Recognising India's rich coffee heritage, the brand strategically chose to directly source the coffee and, in turn, support family-owned coffee farms in Coorg, Karnataka.

The initiative is redefining the coffee supply chain by directly engaging with local farmers and eliminating multiple intermediaries, the company said.

"By bridging the gap between Coorg's coffee planters and our global operations, we're fostering community development.

"This initiative exemplifies our belief that true progress in the automotive sector must encompass environmental responsibility and community empowerment. It is about creating a symbiotic relationship between our industry and India's rich agricultural heritage," Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Managing Director and CEO Piyush Arora said. PTI SM SHW