Skoda Auto to assemble EVs in India latest by 2027

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Czech carmaker Skoda Auto will begin assembling electric vehicles in India latest by 2027, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

The company is testing electric SUV Enyaq for possible launch in India this year.

"We are deep in e-mobility. In the next three years we will expand to six models and out of this, one specific model we should bring to India as well," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Janeba told PTI here.

When asked about plans for local assembly of EVs, he said, "(The) ultimate target is latest by 2027 we will be assembling full battery electric vehicle here in India." Until then, Janeba said, "There are various scenarios depending on the regulation but we will probably start with (import of) CBU (completely built unit)... we think that something should come even in 2024." The focus on electric mobility is also in alignment with the government of India's push for EVs, targeting 30 per cent new car sales by 2030, he added.

Commenting on Skoda's growth strategy in India, he said it is based on two main pillars -- one is the compact SUV, which was announced on Tuesday, and the other is the electric mobility.

"The compact SUV is next year. E-mobility strategy will probably start this year but it will be more or less 'testing the waters' strategy for us with CBU imports and then we have to go deeper (in terms of local assembly)," Janeba added.

On the compact SUV, he said, "63 per cent of the new car buyers in India, choose a sub-four meter and we were not present in this segment and if we want to start in this segment, it's absolutely logical that we take the most desirable and the fastest growing segment which is the SUVs." When asked about sales expectations from the compact SUV, he said, "In the addressable market in India, out of last year 4 million sold cars we saying that the potential for our compact SUV is anywhere between 60,000 and 90,000 cars." It can even go higher to 1 lakh "if the market surprises us", he added.

"Whatever happens this car (compact SUV) will double the Skoda volumes in India," Janeba said, adding it would also help Skoda to tap tier III and IV cities in India for which the company would expand its sales network. PTI RKL SGC TRB