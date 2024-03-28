Skoda Auto, Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India strengthen partnership

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Czech automaker Skoda Auto on Thursday said it is strengthening strategic partnership with Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India with a focus on advancing its app portfolio, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and technology services.

The Volkswagen Group, through its subsidiary Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India (VWITS), operates one of its largest global IT centres in India and employs over 2,600 computing specialists.

As part of the initiative, Skoda Auto is opening a VWITS regional office in Prague. The new facility will strengthen collaboration and create new links with specialists in India, the company said in a statement.

The joint initiative between Skoda Auto and VWITS focuses on advancing the app portfolio, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and technology services, it added.

"Located in Vysocany, Prague, the new IT hub will be situated alongside Skoda Auto IT departments focusing on developing advanced technology solutions, data analysis and artificial intelligence," the company said.

The main objective is to connect experts across both organisations, intensify international collaboration and strengthen in-house IT expertise, it added.

"The new VWITS regional office will initially offer positions for 30 experts. They will be collaborating with their colleagues in India to support Skoda Auto's diverse IT portfolio. The primary focus of the new workspace will be cooperation with local software providers, for example in logistics, production, and car sales," it added.

This in turn will enhance in-house IT expertise and intensify international collaboration and talent exchange between the two countries. It will also enable long-term internships for international candidates, the company added.

Skoda Auto said India is an important market for the company, where it takes the operational and strategic lead for the Volkswagen Group and its brands.

"This role underscores India's significance in the Czech carmaker's internationalisation strategy," the company added. PTI RKL = SHW