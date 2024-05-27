Skoda Auto Volkswagen India manufactures over 1.5 mn vehicles at Pune facility

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) European auto major Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Monday said it has achieved the milestone of manufacturing over 1.5 million vehicles at its Chakan (Pune) facility.

The company started making cars from the manufacturing facility back in 2009.

It has manufactured iconic models from the Volkswagen Group such as the Vento and Polo, Fabia and Rapid from Skoda, along with new-age models, the company said in a statement.

In addition to this, the engine shop at the Chakan facility produced more than 3,00,000 units of engines for the Volkswagen Group, the company said, adding that Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has been actively contributing to India's global presence as a manufacturing hub with exports accounting for 30 per cent of its total car production.

***** DP World's International Container Transshipment Terminal handles largest container vessel * Global logistics operator DP World on Monday said its International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) has handled its largest-ever container vessel, MSS MARA.

With 364 metres length, 51 metres width, and a capacity of 15,934 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units), the vessel is one of the largest container vessels to dock at an Indian port, and the largest to berth at ICTT Cochin, which is India's first transshipment terminal.

In addition to this, this container transshipment terminal has also crossed the handling of over 7 million TEUs from its inception, the company said.

***** Oben Electric forays into key markets of Delhi, Pune, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram * Performance electric motorcycle brand Oben Electric said it has forayed into key markets, including Delhi, Pune, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, while bolstering its presence in Bengaluru, the company said in a statement on Monday.

With this expansion, the company said it has a total of eight showrooms across these key locations, consolidating its stronghold in strategic markets.

The company said it is looking to roll out 50 new showrooms and service centres in 12 major cities in the country by the end of this year, it said.

***** Transformers and Rectifiers supplies 'world's 3rd largest' transformer * Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd on Monday said it has supplied 220 MVA (mega volt amp) electric arc furnace transformer.

The "world's third largest transformer is supplied to one of the world's leading company engaged in production of steel plants", the company said in an exchange filing.

It did not disclose any financial details of the 220 MVA transformer.

The company is into manufacturing of power, distribution, furnace, and specialty transformers.