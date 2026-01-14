Skoda Auto Volkswagen India sales surge 36 pc to 1,17,000 units in 2025

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday reported a sharp 36 per cent growth in vehicles sales at 1,17,000 units in 2025 on the back of its made-in-India strategy.

The total sales, including exports stood at 1.59 lakh units, during the previous year, it said.

The company said this was one of its strongest performances to date, supported by a resilient industry recovery and rising demand across segments.

Also, during 2025, SAVWPIL crossed 2-million Made-in-India vehicles, underscoring the scale and maturity of its manufacturing operations.

"2025 has been a year of purposeful and broad-based progress for us. What stands out is that our performance is rooted in consistent execution and long-term road map for India. The strength of our Make-in-India strategy -- supported by deeper localisation, scale and a robust product pipeline -- is visible across manufacturing, sales and exports," said Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India.

As the Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group moves into 2026, our priorities remain clear -- expand our portfolio and widen the network in line with customer needs, while strengthening India's role as a high-quality global manufacturing hub, he said.

He said India is expected to be an even larger contributor to the group's global growth journey.

The company said its MQB-A0-IN platform -- developed specifically for India -- remained at the core of the robust growth in 2025 and underpins all locally manufactured Skoda and Volkswagen models.

SAVWIPL also marked a major landmark in its internationalisation strategy as cumulative exports surpassed 7,15,000 units, firmly establishing the country as a strategic global production base for the group, it said.

The group expanded its global footprint by exploring and entering new markets in GCC and ASEAN regions.

The year also saw Volkswagen retained leadership in the premium sedan category, with Virtus commanding a 38 per cent share, while the first batch of the Golf GTI sold out within days of its launch, the company said.

Skoda recorded a 107 per cent growth, driven by strong demand of the sub-4-meter Kylaq and the Octavia RS models comeback, it said, adding that at the same time, the group has increased its customer touchpoints to a strong 700 across brands, creating a reliable and well-spread service network across the country.

In the premium segment, the company said, Audi introduced the Q7 Signature Edition, the Q3 and Q5 Signature Lines, and the RSQ8 Performance.

Lamborghini launched the Temerario, while Porsche expanded to 13 points of sale and added new experiential formats to deepen customer engagement.

At the same time, Bentley joined SAVWIPL as the sixth brand, establishing new dealerships in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi, it said.

With a host of product launches planned in 2026, SAVWIPL aims to build on this momentum, strengthen customer engagement and advance its sustainability commitments, the company said. PTI IAS TRB