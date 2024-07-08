Skoda gears up to introduce new Kodiaq, Octavia in India

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Czech carmaker Skoda is looking to drive in new models, including the latest version of its premium SUV Kodiaq, in India to bolster its presence in the country.

The automaker has already announced plans to introduce a sub-4 meter compact SUV in the country early next year.

Skoda already has a presence in the mid-sized SUV segment with Kushaq.

In an interaction with PTI, Skoda Auto India Brand Director Petr Janeba said the auto brand is also looking to re-introduce premium sedan Octavia in the market later this year.

He stated the test mules of the new Kodiaq would probably be reaching Indian shores by the end of this year and the model could be introduced by this time next year.

Janeba noted that Skoda has a huge portfolio of cars globally but in India, it wants to introduce models "which have a big chance to be successful".

Currently, there are many people who prefer SUVs and therefore all the brands are bringing more such models to cater to the demand, he said.

For customers seeking a classical sedan experience, the company is also looking to bring back Octavia, he stated.

"Octavia is also on our radar to be brought back to the Indian market. Slavia is targeting one segment but Octavia is a completely different statement," Janeba said.

The company will probably initiate sales of CBUs (completely built units) later this year, while the local assembly of the model would begin by next year only, he said.

The company would also introduce the new Superb in the market as a CBU, Janeba said.

"We need to bring all the products which make sense because the brand is up and running with the models..the more cars you have, the bigger brand you are.." he stated.

The company will have a healthy mix of products with European legacy brands at the upper level and deeply localised, volume-oriented brands at the entry-level, Janeba said.

The automaker, a part of the Volkswagen Group, is also looking to introduce battery-electric models in the country.