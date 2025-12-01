Skoda reports 90 pc YoY rise in November sales

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Skoda Auto India on Monday reported a 90 per cent year-on-year increase in sales at 5,491 units in November.

The company has also crossed the 5-lakh sales milestone in its 25th year in India.

"Our expanding network, our value-driven ownership offerings, and wide product portfolio have been the chief driving forces that have powered our 5 lakh landmark sales and our constant year-on-year sales growth every month," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.

The company shall maintain the momentum with its products and by getting closer to customers, he added. PTI MSS HVA