Skoda to cut price by up to Rs 3.3 lakh to pass on the full GST benefits

New Delhi: Skoda Auto India on Wednesday said it will cut prices across its entire product portfolio by up to Rs 3.3 lakh to pass on the full GST reduction benefits to customers.

Effective September 22, the price of Kodiaq SUV will be reduced by up to Rs 3,28,267, while that of compact SUV Kylaq by up to Rs 1,19,295.

Similarly, SUV Kushaq will see a price reduction of up to Rs 65,828, while that of sedan Slavia by up to Rs 63,207, the company said in a statement.

"The revised and simplified GST structure is a welcome step by the government of India, that works in favour of both the industry and our customers," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said.

By improving accessibility in the volume segment and bringing clarity to the premium space, it gives buyers greater value in their purchase decisions, he added.

"For us, this means our products are available at even more attractive prices, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience...," Gupta noted.

The company further said is currently extending limited-period offer benefits equivalent to upcoming GST reduction on the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq models, valid till September 21.