Skoda's Kylaq receives 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating

Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Skoda Auto India's sub-4 meter SUV Kylaq has received the 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, the company said on Wednesday.

Kylaq also became the first vehicle from the Czech carmaker's portfolio to participate in India's official programme for assessing safety of new cars, it said.

Skoda Auto India's two other 2.0 car models -- Kushaq and Slavia -- already have achieved 5-star safety ratings in their respective Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash tests for both adult and child occupant protection, as per the statement.

"Safety is intrinsic to the Skoda DNA and since 2008, every Skoda car has been crash-tested globally, and in India, with a 5-star safety rating. Skoda Auto has been leading the campaign on car safety in India, with a fleet of 5-star safety-rated cars," said Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India.

Skoda Auto India was the first brand to score a full 5-star for adults and children under the Global NCAP tests and now Kylaq has topped the charts in its segment, in the Bharat NCAP testing, he said.

Kylaq comes with comprehensive safety systems, including a wide range of active and passive safety features as standard, including six airbags, he said.

"This rating is a further testament to our commitment of democratising European technology on Indian roads, which includes one of the foundations on which a car should be built, which is safety," he added.