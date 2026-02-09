Sky Gold and Diamonds profit rises to Rs 81 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd on Monday reported more than twofold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 80.53 crore for the December quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 36.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,775.12 crore during the October-December period of the fiscal year from Rs 1,005.09 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Established in 2008, Mumbai-based Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd is a B2B jewellery manufacturers, specialising in lightweight, design-led and studded jewellery.

The company serves India's leading jewellery retailers and is expanding into global markets. PTI MJH TRB