Skybridge Ventures LLP acquires 24.5 pc stake in India Home Loan

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) Investment firm Skybridge Ventures LLP on Saturday said it has acquired a 24.5 per cent stake in India Home Loan Ltd through an off-market transaction.

The acquisition reaffirms Skybridge Ventures' confidence in the long-term growth opportunities in affordable housing and retail financing in India, the Mumbai-based investment firm said in a statement.

The company acquired a little over 34.99 lakh shares, representing a 24.5 per cent stake, of India Home Loan Ltd, through an off-market transaction, Skybridge said, without revealing the deal size.

According to Friday's closing price of India Home Loan, the acquired stake is worth Rs 14.85 crore.

"India Home Loan Ltd has built a solid platform to serve underpenetrated markets and we are excited to support the company in its next phase of growth," the investment firm said.

India Home Finance reported revenue of Rs 13.60 crore in FY25 as compared to Rs 12.02 crores in FY24.