Skydo secures final RBI authorisation for cross-border payments

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Skydo, a cross-border payments platform for exporters, has received final authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a Payment Aggregator–Cross Border (PA-CB).

Skydo is among the first cross-border fintechs to secure this licence, strengthening its mission to build transparent and seamless payment infrastructure for Indian MSMEs to grow globally, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The Bengaluru-based company serves about 30,000 Indian MSMEs, freelancers, and startups across 50 cities, supporting collections in 32 currencies, it said.

As India targets USD 2 trillion in goods and services exports by FY30, driven by MSMEs, freelancers, and digital-first startups, Skydo is building a compliant, transparent, and technology-led cross-border payment platform to support this goal, it said.

The platform enables exporters to collect locally from international clients, with transparent flat-fee pricing, no markup on live mid-market FX rates, and fast settlements, it said.

****** Fusion Finance completes Rs 800 cr rights issue *Microfinance firm Fusion Finance Ltd has raised Rs 800 crore via rights issue to fund its business growth.

Following the receipt of the final payment, Fusion Finance has completed all necessary corporate actions to convert the partly paid-up shares into fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, Fusion Finance said in a statement on Friday.

The completion of the rights issue strengthens Fusion Finance’s balance sheet and provides additional headroom to support business expansion, maintain prudent risk management, and pursue calibrated growth across its operating markets, it said.

As of September 30, 2025, the company’s capital adequacy stood at 31.31 per cent, and the funds raised through the rights issue are expected to further reinforce its capital base. PTI DP DP ANU ANU