Skye Air bags 7 contracts for medical supplies delivery using drone technology

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Skye Air Mobility has bagged seven contracts from various institutions, including AIIMS Jodhpur and AIIMS Rajkot, whereby the company will deploy advanced drone technology for delivery of medical supplies.

The contracts have been awarded by AIIMS Jodhpur (Rajasthan), AIIMS Rajkot (Gujarat), AIIMS Bhubaneswar (Odisha), AIIHPH Kolkata (West Bengal), CLTR Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu), RLTRI Bankura (West Bengal) and RLTRI Aska (Odisha), the company said in a release.

Skye Air is a SaaS-based autonomous logistics solution provider.

In tandem with their drone technology, Skye Air will leverage its Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) software system for the delivery of medical supplies.

"This system facilitates seamless coordination with multiple Air Traffic Controls (ATCs) in both rural and urban settings, offering real-time tracking and ultra-fast communication," it added.